Picture special – Celebrating rural life as 20,000 attend Moreton Show
Published: 11:59, 08 September 2023
THE Moreton Show attracted more than 20,000 people on Saturday (2nd September) with some new features proving to be a huge success.
The agricultural and rural show at Moreton-in-Marsh has been celebrating the countryside as well as providing a fun family day out for over 70 years.
This year the organisers added a few new features, including a sheep shearing area… and the visitors flocked to it.