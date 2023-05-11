ALCESTER hosted one of the largest coronation celebrations in the district on Sunday with an estimated 2,000 people gathering on High Street and Church Street for the Big Lunch.

The event started with a parade of the Court Leet and dignitaries, led by the White Hart Morris Men before an official opening ceremony took place at the gates of St Nicholas’ Church.

Coronation street party celebrations in Alcester. Photo: Mark Williamson

The crowds were welcomed by high bailiff Marc Venables before town crier David Parkes gave the proclamation for King Charles and Queen Camilla and the Rev Katie Cross led a prayer.