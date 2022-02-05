Picture special - A window into some light competition in Alcester

WINDOWS illuminated with characters from stage and screen showed Alcester in a whole new light as the town’s Window Wanderland event returned to help beat the January blues.

It’s three years since the event was started, giving homeowners – known as window makers – the chance to decorate their front windows to entertain visiters who download a map and follow a trail around town to see all the dazzling displays.

“The event is free to enter and a bottle of Champagne is awarded to the homeowner who has created the most eye-catching window display,” said Cllr Vaughan Blake, who is on the Window Wanderland organising committee.

The winning window was created in the home of Carrie Craig, right, pictured with her near neighbour Alison Walters who helped create her winning display. They were pictured with fellow Gerrard Road residents who entered the Alcester Window Wonderland competition.

“We don’t have a theme and the week-long light show brings a bit of winter cheer to the nights. At the end of the week judges wander round and choose the winning window.”

This year’s winner was Carri Craig from Gerard Road who decorated four windows at her home, depicting The Greatest Showman. She admits the victory came with the help of family and friends.

Carri told the Herald: “Everybody gets involved. My close friend and neighbour – Alison Walters – is a creative genius and can turn her hand to anything like this. My two children, Lochie and Connor helped as well and Alison’s children, Ella and Alex pitched in and my partner, Leon Haynes, also got involved.

“Alcester is a fabulous place to be and throughout Covid we’ve looked after each other. We did the same with the Christmas lights. This neighbourhood is amazing and will find any excuse to have cake and coffee with each other to make sure everyone’s all right.”

It took two days for Carri and her team to make their display – the residents of Gerard Road chose a musical theme for their entries.

Part of the winning display in Gerrard Road.

