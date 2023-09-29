Picture special – £5,000 raised as families flock to Stratford church fete

STRATFORD vicar Patrick Taylor and children and families minister Phil Harper bravely took it on the chin at the Holy Trinity Church community fete on Saturday.

The sporting clergy gamely submitted to being locked in a pillory and having wet sponges thrown at them in what was the first traditional village fete seen in Old Town for many years.

The event featured lots of cream teas and cakes, games for the children, young and old, tombola and book stalls, a treasure hunt, and a fancy dress competition.