Herald photographer Mark Williamson was at the Mop on Monday and Tuesday as the fair returned to Stratford after a year off due to Covid.

Shear joy on one of the rides. Photo: Mark Williamson S98/10/21/9658. (52194916)

Families – and civic dignitaries – were out in force to enjoy the rides and stalls.

If you missed out, the Runaway Mop will be in town on 22nd-23rd October.

Bill Kimberley from Evesham has been serving up toffee apples and other treats at Stratford Mop for over 50 years. Photo: Mark Williamson S98/10/21/9592. (52194905)

