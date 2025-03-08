Many women will have experienced some form of misogyny at work – whether it’s pay inequality, being overlooked for a promotion after children, or everyday microaggressions – it can be tough to know how to point it out in the moment, or raise it formally later.

To mark this year’s International Women’s Day on Saturday, March 8, which celebrates the achievements of women, and marks a key date in the fight for gender equality, female CEOs, presidents and founders share their advice for other women dealing with sexism at work.

International Women's Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women

Challenge misogynistic language: “Throughout my career, I’ve learned that calling out sexism isn’t just about the big moments – it’s in the everyday conversations, the subtle biases, and the assumptions that go unchallenged,” says Sue Doughty, partner of Aptia Group.

“I make a conscious effort to address problematic language. When words like ‘nagging’ or ‘going on’ are used to describe women’s contributions – terms rarely applied to men – I don’t let it slide.

“Whether in the moment or in a private conversation later, I make sure colleagues understand how certain words and attitudes can undermine women in the workplace.

“Equally important is ensuring that women’s voices are heard. I actively encourage female colleagues to speak up in meetings, support their ideas, and challenge the notion that being assertive is a negative trait in women.”

Sue Doughty, partner of Aptia Group

Document everything: Viviane Paxinos, CEO of AllBright – supporting women in professional development – and Everywoman UK – which connects women in business, says: “Firstly, document everything.

“Not because you’re being paranoid, but because you’re being smart. Those ‘small’ comments, those ‘jokes’, those moments that made you uncomfortable – write them down. Trust me, patterns emerge, and when they do, you want evidence, not just memory.

“Second, choose your moments wisely. Sometimes, the best approach is to address it in the moment, [asking] ‘Could you explain what you mean by that?’ Other times, it’s about building your case and taking it through the proper channels. Both approaches are valid – it’s about using the right tool for the situation.

“And remember: You’re not being ‘difficult’. You’re being a leader. Leadership often means having uncomfortable conversations that ultimately make workplaces better for everyone.”

Viviane Paxinos, CEO of All Bright

Be ready to leave a job: Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE, president of the British Science Association and co-founder of the Stemettes, encouraging women and girls into STEM careers, says: “My advice is two-fold.

“One is don’t do it alone, there’ll be employee resource groups, they’ll be networks, they’ll be allies you’ll have. It’s something you’ll have to do using existing structures internally in the workplace, to leverage that.

“And also, always be ready to move, already be ready to leave, always be ready to explore other places and other routes and options.

“Don’t feel like it’s your fight that you have to fight in that particular workplace – you don’t always necessarily owe them that.”

Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE, president of the British Science Association and co-founder of the Stemettes

Don’t be afraid of open conversations: “Sexism and gender inequality persist when they go unchallenged,” says Pascale Harvie, president and general manager of JustGiving.

“That’s why it’s so important to call out inappropriate behaviour as it happens. Inequality thrives in silence and change only happens when people are willing to speak up.

“As leaders, we have a responsibility to set the tone – open conversation about gender equality should be the norm, not the exception. When we make our voices heard, we build a workplace where transparency and accountability are expected, and discrimination has no place to hide.”

Pascale Harvie, president and general manager of JustGiving

Pause after asking questions: President of WACL (Women in Advertising and Communications Leadership) Karen Stacey says her main piece of advice is to “challenge decisions with an open-ended question”.

She suggests: “Ask:, ‘Why did you say that?’ and ‘What did you mean?’ and then use the silence to your advantage.

“People always fill in the silence and usually, when they know they have said or done the wrong thing, come to that conclusion themselves and even work out how to rectify anything they have said that could be construed the wrong way. Use silence well, because it can often be your best weapon.”

Karen Stacey, president of WACL

Be quietly persistent: “Setting clear boundaries is crucial,” says Ellie Byrne, CEO of Truffle Social.

“If you feel that your ideas or comments are being overlooked, keep bringing them to the table – consistently and unapologetically. Dismiss the dismisser by refusing to let their ignorance shake your confidence.

“Over time, you’ll often find that repetitive sexism starts to lose its power when met with quiet persistence. It might take a few goes (and a lot of patience!) but remind yourself that confidence is built through knowing your own worth, and when you lean into it, others will too.”

Ellie Byrne, CEO of Truffle Social

Men, stand up too: “The onus for standing up to sexism should not be solely on women,” points out chair and CEO of Kyriba, Melissa Di Donato.

“We need male colleagues to be vocal in calling out sexist behaviour.

“My advice is to not just let inappropriate behaviour slide because you’re afraid of the repercussions – doing so only does yourself and others a disservice.

CEO of Kyriba, Melissa Di Donato

“Seek allies and mentors in your company and industry.

“Talk to senior leaders and peers you trust; ask for their guidance and lean on them for support.

“Having allies will give you more confidence in calling out sexist behaviour and serve as an important reminder that you’re not alone in facing bias.”