POSTAL workers staged a second day of strike action today (Thursday) in Stratford-upon-Avon as union leaders said management and workers are effectively “worlds apart”.

Stratford workers on the picket line, from left, Andy Body, Peter Derrick, Mark Thomas and Bill Creeber. (59190739)

About 25 workers gathered for the picket at Stratford sorting office. They said they have been pleased with the show of support from customers and members of the public.

The dispute between the Communication Workers’ Union (CWU) and Royal Mail is about pay and conditions, and has led to no postal deliveries on certain days within the last week.

Nick Willmore, CWU Stratford representative, told the Herald: “From what we can see Royal Mail have recently paid out £1million in share dividends, and yet we are being offered a pay increase of two per cent which works out as an extra £7.50 a week. With the cost-of-living as it is, that’s just laughable. Going on strike is the last resort for any worker. Royal Mail also wants us to work Sundays when we are entitled to have quality time with family.”

There is a further strike and picket tomorrow (Friday) and also later this month.