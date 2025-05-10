A RICH rural heritage is proudly observed in Stretton-on-Fosse, and never more so than during its joyful May Day celebrations.

Not one, not two, but three May Queens were crowned this year in a traditional ceremony that followed the village children’s well practised turns around the maypole.

The ten-year-old new royals were Emma Curtis, Ella Digweed and Imogen Rutley.

They were nobly announced by town criers Darcey Cox and Hattie Greene, also aged ten.

The royal entourage was made up by seven attendants, aged five to nine.

Classic sports cars and vintage tractors took the royal posse around the traditional turn of the village, while proud parents and grandparents joined the throng of happy faces who followed on foot and attempted to keep up with the cavalcade.

Among them were supermum organisers Sarah Greene, Lucy Cox and Jo Holdback, who were said to have been rewarded in their efforts by a strong gin… or two.

Elsewhere the crowd enjoyed tea and cake, with stronger refreshments served by The Plough. There were also a variety of stalls enjoyed in the village hall while games were played on the green outside… until the sun began to fade on another beautiful May Day and contented Strettonites made their way home.

Preston-on-Stour May Day celebrations on Monday. Photo: Iain Duck

In Preston-on-Stour the May Day celebrations included morris dancing by the Adderbury Village Morrismen, a tug-of-war and a tombola.