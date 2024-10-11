Home   News   Article

Photo special - Northern Lights over Warwickshire and beyond

By Stratford News Editor
news@stratford-herald.com
Published: 12:28, 11 October 2024

The Northern Lights lit up skies across the UK – with people across South Warwickshire capturing photographs of the bright pink and green hues last night (Thursday).

Clear and crisp conditions, matched with the sun nearing the peak of its solar cycle, have led to astonishing displays in the night sky.

The night sky in Stratford on Thursday (10th October). Photo: Serena Harborne
Here are a few of the pictures sent in to the Herald. You can send your images to news@stratford-hearld.com.

The night sky in Stratford on Thursday (10th October). Photo: Serena Harborne
The Northern Lights over Ilmington. Photo: William Hands
The night sky in Stratford on Thursday (10th October). Photo: Serena Harborne
The Northern Lights over Ilmington. Photo: William Hands
A bit further afield, this was taken over Malvern. Photo: Tarquin Shaw-Young
Another image from Malvern. Photo: Tarquin Shaw-Young
