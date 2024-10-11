Photo special - Northern Lights over Warwickshire and beyond
Published: 12:28, 11 October 2024
The Northern Lights lit up skies across the UK – with people across South Warwickshire capturing photographs of the bright pink and green hues last night (Thursday).
Clear and crisp conditions, matched with the sun nearing the peak of its solar cycle, have led to astonishing displays in the night sky.
Here are a few of the pictures sent in to the Herald. You can send your images to news@stratford-hearld.com.