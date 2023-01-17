Photo ID needed to vote in May elections in south Warwickshire

PHOTOGRAPHIC ID will need to be shown by residents voting at the local elections this May.

For the first time, residents in Stratford district will need to show photographic ID to vote and urged to make sure they are ready to vote in May by checking they have an accepted form of ID.

Voters will need to show a photo ID to take part in the local elections this May. Photo: iStock

Accepted forms of ID include a UK, European Economic Area (EEA) or Commonwealth passport; a UK, EEA or Commonwealth drivers’ licence; and some concessionary travel passes, such as an older person’s bus pass or an Oyster 60+ card. Voters will be able to use expired ID if they are still recognisable from the photo.

Anyone who does not have one of the accepted forms of ID will be able to apply for free ID online at www.gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate or by completing a paper form.

The full list of accepted ID is available on the Electoral Commission’s website, along with more information about the new requirement and details of how to apply for the free ID, at www.electoralcommission.org.uk/voterID.

A spokesperson from Stratford District Council said: “With district and parish elections taking place in the Stratford area on 4th May, it is important that those people who want to vote make sure they have an accepted form of ID to take with them to the polling station. It may seem early but checking now means you will be ready to vote in May.

“Residents who do not have one of the accepted forms of ID can apply for free ID either online or by completing a paper application form and sending this to the Stratford District Council’s elections team. If you need any help with applying online for the free ID or want to request an application form, contact the Elections hotline at 01789 260208. Alternatively, electors can apply for a postal vote as Voter ID is not required for this. Again, please call the Elections hotline.”

Anyone who wants to have their say in the elections this May must also be registered to vote. It only takes five minutes to register online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote. Voters wishing to apply for free ID should first make sure they are registered to vote.

The requirement to show photo ID at the polling station, is a new requirement, introduced by the UK Government’s Elections Act 2022 which comes into effect for the first time this May.