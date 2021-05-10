Philip Seccombe re-elected as Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner

Conservative Philip Seccombe has been elected as Warwickshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner and pledged to recruit as many frontline police officers as he can.

Philip Seccombe (47022114)

Mr Seccombe secured more than 50 per cent of the vote in the first count and overall turnout was 38.45 per cent.

Speaking after the result Mr Seccombe said he would be putting more resource and more effort into supporting victims and ensuring the force provides value for money and is run on a balanced budget.

Ben twomey (47022180)

Congratulating Mr Seccombe, Labour candidate Ben Twomey, who came second, tweeted: “I congratulate Philip Seccombe on his re-election.

“I wish him every success in the vital work of reducing crime and standing up for victims here in Warwickshire. A huge thank you to the tens of thousands of local people who backed me and my vision, in a difficult set of elections across the country I’m proud to say that we picked up more votes for the party than we’ve ever had before in a Warwickshire police commissioner election. Thank you to every single person who supported me during the last 15 months, to the tireless Labour activists in the area and my fantastic friends and family, it’s been a real privilege to campaign alongside you and I hope you understand how grateful I am for your support.”

Results:

Philip Seccombe (Cons) 85,963

Ben Twomey (Lab) 45,768

Louis Adam (Lib Dem) 26,660

Henry Lu (Reform UK) 6,692