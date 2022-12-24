Pharmacies that are open over Christmas and New Year in Stratford
Published: 13:00, 24 December 2022
TRADITIONALLY at Christmas only a few pharmacies will be open over the holidays – most will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.
Basically, if you need a pharmacy on Christmas Day or Boxing Day, then Boots in Stratford (both stores) are the places to turn to.
Boots, Maybird Centre, Stratford
24th December: 9am-4pm
25th December: 10am-1pm
26th December: 9am-5pm
31st December: 9am-4pm
Boots, Bridge Street, Stratford
24th December: 9.30-5pm
25th December: Closed
26th December: 10am-5pm
31st December: 9.30am-5pm
1st January: 10.30am-4.30pm
2nd January: 10am-5pm
There is a list of pharmacy opening times here, but the vast majority are closed over Christmas.