Pharmacies that are open over Christmas and New Year in Stratford

TRADITIONALLY at Christmas only a few pharmacies will be open over the holidays – most will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Basically, if you need a pharmacy on Christmas Day or Boxing Day, then Boots in Stratford (both stores) are the places to turn to.

Boots, Maybird Centre, Stratford

24th December: 9am-4pm

25th December: 10am-1pm

26th December: 9am-5pm

31st December: 9am-4pm

Boots, Bridge Street, Stratford

24th December: 9.30-5pm

25th December: Closed

26th December: 10am-5pm

31st December: 9.30am-5pm

1st January: 10.30am-4.30pm

2nd January: 10am-5pm

There is a list of pharmacy opening times here, but the vast majority are closed over Christmas.