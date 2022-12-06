Petrol and diesel prices in Warwickshire among UK's highest

WARWICKSHIRE is the most expensive country for petrol outside London is has been claimed.

According to a recent survey, drivers pay an average of 190.84p per litre that’s up 27 per cent from 2021 making that litre 51 pence more expensive than last year.

The survey was carried out by Right Fuel Card which compared prices over the last month versus the same time last year. It analyses which regions and towns were most and least affected over the last twelve months.