A PETITION is being launched demanding action is taken to restore Alcester’s Three Tuns pub almost a year after it was destroyed by a fire.

The Three Tuns in Alcester following Saturday’s fire. Photo: Mark Williamson A23/4/21/7381. (55894714)

The Grade II listed building in the High Street has been left a burnt-out eyesore, causing such concern among residents that a gathering outside the pub is being planned along with a petition to get some action.