Petition launched calling for removal of Cllr George Finch as Warwickshire County Council leader

A PETITION has been started calling for removal of Cllr George Finch as interim leader of Warwickshire County Council.

Cllr Finch (Reform UK, Bedworth Central) was placed in temporary charge of the council last month following the resignation of Cllr Rob Howard due to health reasons. At 18-years-old, he is currently the youngest council leader in the UK, but he has called on people to judge him on his record rather than age.

The council is expected to elect a new leader later this month, with the next full council meeting due to take place on 22nd June. Cllr Finch has previously not ruled himself out of getting the job on a full time basis.

This is a scenario that the creator of the petition is firmly against and has been left “gravely concerned and disappointed” by the interim appointment.

The north Warwickshire resident wrote: “We urgently need a mature, seasoned leader, someone whose decisions are informed by experience rather than youthful ambition alone. Replacing Cllr Finch with such a leader is imperative for the responsible governance of Warwickshire Council.

She added: “At such a young age, he lacks the maturity and expertise required to handle such responsibilities effectively. Even though Cllr Finch claims to have knowledge and experience he lacks any such record on his Declaration of Interest. How can an 18-year-old meet the requirements for such a position?”



