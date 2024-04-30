A PETITION to de-select Nadhim Zahawi as Conservative candidate at the next general election has attracted more than 150 signatures in its first week.

Stratford resident John Clayton, who launched the petition, highlights ongoing complaints about the Stratford MP’s performance on the town’s behalf.

Mr Clayton, who’s in his early 60s and a former project manager, reminds fellow Stratfordians of the controversy surrounding Mr Zahawi’s tax and expenses affairs, including that he was forced to apologise in 2013 after claiming parliamentary expenses of £5,800 to cover heating costs for stables at his home in Tysoe.