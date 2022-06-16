Actor Peter Howe, 41, who appeared in the original Matilda the Musical at the RSC, has died.

His agents announced the news that the Leamington actor had died on Monday. They said: "We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Peter Howe. Pete was a great man and a much-loved client of the agency for a number of years."

Paying tribute, Matthew Warchus, who directed Peter in Matilda and The Lord of the Rings, said: “I first worked with Pete many years ago on The Lord of the Rings in Toronto. He gave an outstanding and wonderfully emotional performance as Sam Gamgee opposite James Loye as Frodo and Michael Therriault as Gollum. The production transferred to Drury Lane with these three terrific young actors still in place and Pete’s comic warmth, his passion and his hobbit tears never waned even months into the run. The Sam/Frodo duet Now And For Always was a true collector’s item - simple, honest and heart-wrenching.

Paul Kaye as Mr. Wormwood, Josie Walker as Mrs. Wormwood and Peter Howe as Michael Wormwood (57340076)

“I was later very happy to cast him in the original Stratford and West End productions of Matilda The Musical, in the role of Michael, where he channelled the same wealth of talent that had seen him cross Middle Earth, from The Shire to Mount Doom and back, into a hilariously gormless brother, slumped in front of the TV, repeatedly uttering the word “Backwards!” Again, Pete was a huge asset to the show and a real pleasure to work with.

It’s deeply sad and painful that he’s gone. He will be very missed. Now and for always.”