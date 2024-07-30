Home   News   Article

Pet owners concerned about lack of out-of-hours vet services in Stratford

By Gill Oliver
Published: 11:41, 30 July 2024
 | Updated: 12:01, 30 July 2024

OWNERS say they’re worried about their pets falling ill or being injured during evenings or weekends with no out-of-hours veterinary care cover in Stratford.

None of the main veterinary surgeries – Avonvale, The Ark and Riverside – provide their own emergency cover.

Owners registered with Avonvale must take their pets to Warwick, those with The Ark are directed to Coventry or Worcester, while for Riverside it’s Shirley.

