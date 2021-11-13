Stratford runner fundraising to help save life of Pershore mum

A 22-YEAR-OLD from Stratford will be running a half marathon in January to help raise money for life-saving surgery for a mother of one.

Rachel in hospital bed (52934397)

Rosie Hughes will run the Chepstow Racecourse Half Marathon for Rachel Pighills who needs specialist surgery in New York after an earlier operation on her brain and spinal cord failed.

Rachel, 35, underwent occipital spinal fusion surgery at a UK private hospital to relieve severe brainstem compression due to basilar invagination – a condition in which the top of the spine pushes into the base of the skull, pressing on the brain stem.

Rachel said her condition has worsened.

She explained: “There’s now less room for my brainstem and the operation has not relieved any of the compression at all. Because the surgery fused my skull to my neck, it’s now constantly fixed in that position. The bone sticking into my brainstem is constantly there, whereas before I could wear a neck brace and lift it off a bit to relieve some of the compression.

“The operation’s put pressure on the respiratory centres in my brainstem, so I’m in respiratory failure.

The outcome of Rachel's spinal fusion surgery (52934395)

“Obviously the sooner I get the surgery the more chance there is of the brainstem recovering. The longer it’s left, the more likely there is to be permanent damage. My respiratory centres can shut off at any time, and that’s brainstem death.”

Rachel, who lives in Pershore, said she needs three complex brain and spinal surgeries that are not currently performed in the UK. She and husband, Guy, have found a neurosurgeon who is willing and able to perform them, Dr Paolo Bolognese of the Chiari EDS Center in New York.

However, the cost of the travel and treatment amounts to an eye-watering £350,000, with the cost of the air ambulance alone coming to £90,000.

Rosie is keen to do her bit to help with her run on 23rd January.

She told the Herald: “I thought it was horrible that she’d had surgery and not only had it not worked, but her life is at risk.

“Obviously it’s a lot of money that she needs to raise, so I decided that even if I could raise a little bit of money it would help her out.

Rachel on her wedding day (52934401)

“If Rachel gets the funds for the surgery it would mean everything to me. It’s not just for her but for her family as well. She has a daughter and I can’t imagine living my life without my mum, no girl should have to.”

Friends and family, as well as strangers, have rallied to raise the money needed, and a GoFundMe page called Rachel’s Fight for Life has so far reached £40,000.

Rachel said: “It’s amazing what people are doing, especially as I don’t really know them. I’ve had a lady making bracelets to sell, and I’ve never met her before. The generosity of people is just wonderful, it gives you faith back in humanity.

“I’m trying to keep a positive attitude, and some days are harder than others, but we’ve got a 14-year-old daughter so I need to try and keep a brave face on for her.

“The surgery would remove the risk of death but it’s also the little things like being able to go out for a walk. I just want some quality of life back.”

To donate to Rachel’s Fight for Life visit here.

To sponsor Rosie’s half marathon visit here.