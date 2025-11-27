STAGECOACH was forced to redirect some buses after incidents of stone and bottle throwing left the firm concerned for the safety of its drivers and passengers.

No services called at Meon Vale after 4.15pm weekdays and after dark at the weekend, the bus company said.

The move followed anti-social behaviour in recent weeks, including buses being hit with eggs, bottles and stones.

Changes were implemented last Thursday (20th November) with the Meon Vale stops reintroduced on Monday evening (24th November) in the hope that the anti-social behaviour would stop. The company told the Herald that since the reintroduction, there were no reported incidents.

Mark Whitelocks, managing director of Stagecoach Midlands, said: “Following a number of serious incidents of anti-social behaviour in the Meon Vale area, we took the difficult decision to temporarily withdraw services last week to protect the safety of our passengers and colleagues.

Cropped shot of empty seats on a public bus

“The incidents began around Halloween with various objects being thrown at our buses.

“These escalated last week when an incident involving a group of people left passengers and our driver feeling threatened and unsafe.”

He added: “Safety is our absolute priority, and we will not put customers or staff at risk. We are working closely with local partners and urge anyone with information about this behaviour and recent incidents to report it to the police.”

While services have resumed, Mr Whitelocks warned: “Should any further incidents occur, we will have to review our position again.”

Cllr Stuart Keighley (Lib Dem, Long Marston) described the anti-social behaviour incidents as “appalling”.

“This last round of anti-social behaviour has been the worst. I regularly attend the parish council and the residents' association meetings and it has escalated this time.

“It started with catapults against streetlights and windows in the village hall and it seems to be a group of six to eight youths who had targeted the bus. Now people are starting to feel unsafe walking out in the dark evenings.

“I’m shocked and appalled by it and I know the police are trying their best but the village is full of little roads and footpaths where it’s difficult to chase these people down.

“The parish council was quick to respond and I was at the meeting about a month ago when they had the police officer there and we were talking about the first attack on the bus, I believe there have been two now.”

Cllr Keighley added: “We’ve got a lot of people in Meon Vale that rely on that bus service for getting around. It’s a rural location. There’s a lot of families that are being affected by this small group of anti-social youths.”

Warwickshire Police have moved to clamp down on the anti-social behaviour in Meon Vale.

Sgt Dave Ebbs, of the Alcester and Shipston Safer Neighbourhood team, said: “Many in the community had raised concerns regarding the recent anti-social behaviour in Meon Vale. I want to reassure you that your reports are taken seriously, and a number of actions are already in place to address the issues raised.”

This includes extra police patrols, where officers have identified individuals linked to the anti-social behaviour, warning letters issued to schools and families and CCTV monitoring, with Stratford District Council to review footage.

Sgt Ebbs said that plans are in place to set up regular police surgeries in the area.



