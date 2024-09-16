Warwickshire Police have appealed for witnesses after a man in his 60s was fatally injured by a police car on an emergency call in Nuneaton.

A spokesperson said: “At around 8.45pm on Friday night (13th September) officers were travelling to an emergency incident in Nuneaton when their vehicle hit a pedestrian on the B4113 Coventry Road between the junction of Gipsy Lane and the Griff Roundabout.

“The pedestrian, a man in his 60s, sustained a serious head injury, and despite the best efforts of paramedics from the ambulance service, he sadly died at the scene. His next of kin has been informed and our thoughts remain with the man’s family and friends at this time.

“Neither of the officers in the police vehicle were injured.”

As is standard practice with any death following police activity, this has been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC), who have begun their independent investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

If you witnessed the incident, have dashcam footage of it, or information that could help with enquiries, report this to Warwickshire Police either via their website or by calling 101 quoting incident number 359 of 13 September.