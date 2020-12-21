Pedestrian dies following collision near Alcester

A man has sadly died following a collision with a car yesterday near Alcester.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 5:23pm to reports that a pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a car on Church Lane in Cookhill.

Two ambulances and a paramedic officer attended the scene. A GP, who came across the incident, was also on scene and stopped to provide assistance.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “When crews arrived, it was clear that the pedestrian, a man, was in a critical condition. Sadly, despite the best efforts, nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”