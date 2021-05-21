John Craven filming in Pebworth (47425844)

THE village of Pebworth will feature on the BBC’s Countryfile programme on Sunday (23rd May).

The team, headed by John Craven, filmed in Prbworth at the end of April, focusing on the new RHS initiative, Plant Britain.

The BBC’s programme notes state: “The community has embraced planting everywhere they can to boost diversity – even creating a village pond to give a helping hand.

“As well as links to Shakespeare, this beautiful corner of rural Britain perched in the Vale of Evesham known as the fruit and veg basket of England - has historically had horticulture at the heart of its economy.

“With market gardening a huge part of life here, families earned their living from the earth selling produce from asparagus to strawberries. Today, 10 allotments now stand pride of place growing the villagers’ veggies. Pebworth is an inspiration to many - but why does it matter?”

John filmed in several locations in Pebworth, including the village allotments where he met some of the gardeners.

Countryfile is on BBC One at 5.50pm.

The village is also preparing to welcome more visitors as it has nine gardens, taking part in the NGS Open gardens charity event.

The gardens will be open on Sunday 30th May and Monday, 31st May, from 1pm onwards.

There will also be homemade cake and tea at the village hall.

Online booking and more details are available at www.ngs.org.uk.