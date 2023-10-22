Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Band celebrates two decades of rock and roll with gig at Greig Hall in Alcester

By Simon Woodings
-
swoodings@stratford-herald.com
Published: 06:00, 22 October 2023

TWENTY years ago a peacock sat on a shed roof and started singing.

Inside the shed a band rehearsed for its first ever gig and they also started singing.

The peacock on the roof inspired the name for one of Strafford and Alcester’s most popular bands – Texan Peacocks – and next week they take to the stage at Alcester’s Greig Hall for a special performance to celebrate 20 years’ entertaining fans all over Warwickshire and the West Midlands.

Human Interest Stratford-upon-Avon Simon Woodings
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE