TWENTY years ago a peacock sat on a shed roof and started singing.

Inside the shed a band rehearsed for its first ever gig and they also started singing.

The peacock on the roof inspired the name for one of Strafford and Alcester’s most popular bands – Texan Peacocks – and next week they take to the stage at Alcester’s Greig Hall for a special performance to celebrate 20 years’ entertaining fans all over Warwickshire and the West Midlands.