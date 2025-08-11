Peaceful protest as hundreds take to streets following child rape allegations in Warwickshire

HUNDREDS of protesters marched through Nuneaton on Saturday (9th August) after two men, reported to be Afghan asylum seekers, were charged over the rape of a 12-year-old girl.

The crowd, also protesting against asylum hotels and houses of multiple occupation, outnumbered Stand Up to Racism counter-protesters outside Nuneaton’s Town Hall.

Police said the protest was peaceful, with one arrest of a 17-year-old boy.

The protests come after Warwickshire Police said Ahmad Mulakhil, 23, had been charged with rape, while Mohammad Kabir, 23, was charged with kidnap, strangulation and aiding and abetting rape of a girl under 13 after an alleged incident in Nuneaton.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and Warwickshire County Council leader Cllr George Finch claimed there had been a “cover-up” of details about the alleged rape - namely the immigration status of the arrested men.

Protesters march in Nuneaton. Photo: PA News

Warwickshire Police chief constable Alex Franklin-Smith said the force “did not and will not” cover up alleged criminality and had followed national guidance.

A large police presence was outside the Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council offices in Coton Road while protesters carried St George’s Cross flags and Union flags while playing music, such as Rule Britannia, the national anthem and Sweet Caroline, into the street.

Some protesters chanted “Who are you?” at the Stand Up to Racism group, while signs reading ‘This is England’ and ‘What about our girls’ human right to safety’ were held above the crowd.

Meanwhile the anti-racism protesters chanted “Love not hate” and held placards which said ‘Stop the far right’.

After the Stand Up to Racism protesters left, a march was led along the high street, escorted by police officers, while people chanted “Stop the boats” and “We want our country back”.

A smaller, counter-protest, also took place. Photo: PA News

Warwickshire Police said: “We have worked with our partners and our communities as a peaceful protest in Nuneaton took place. Protesters gathered outside the Town Hall from 12pm and left the area at around 3.30pm. We maintained a presence in the area throughout to ensure the safety of all protesters and our communities.

“As a result of the protest, we did make one arrest, a 17-year-old boy from Nuneaton, for making threats to cause criminal damage.

“Thank you to all who worked with us to exercise their democratic right to protest in a way that was peaceful and lawful today.”

Prior to the protest Cllr Finch urged people to act in a “peaceful manner”.

Gathering outside the town hall. Photo: PA News

There were also smaller demonstrations around the country, including in Bristol, Bournemouth, Liverpool and Birmingham among others on Saturday, and Portsmouth, Southampton and Aldershot, Leicester and Altrincham on Friday evening.

A handful of people were arrested at demonstrations in Canary Wharf, in London, and Epping, in Essex, on Friday night.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has called for more transparency from police about suspects, and said it was an “operational decision” for forces and the Crown Prosecution Service over what details to release.

Mr Farage has suggested he believes the immigration status of suspects charged with crimes should be made available.