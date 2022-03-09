Home   News   Article

Warwickshire police officer due in court over claims of 'inappropriate contact with a domestic abuse victim'

By Stratford Newsdesk
news@stratford-herald.com
Published: 16:43, 09 March 2022
 | Updated: 16:47, 09 March 2022

A WARWICKSHIRE Police officer will appear in court charged with misconduct in public office and perverting the course of justice, following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.

PC Pervinder Mann, 53, will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Friday, 11th March).

The IOPC said in a statement: “Following a referral from Warwickshire Police in July 2020 we conducted a thorough and independent investigation into the officer’s alleged inappropriate contact with a domestic abuse victim during the course of his duties.

“After the end of the investigation in March 2021, we shared our report, along with supporting evidence, with the Crown Prosecution Service who decided to authorise charges of misconduct in public office and perverting the course of justice.”

