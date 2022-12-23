Paul Harris Fellowship honour for two members of Stratford Rotary Club

TWO members of Stratford Rotary Club have been honoured with the organisation’s highest award.

The Service Above Self Award, which are only awarded to a maximum of 150 worldwide each year by the Board of Rotary International, has been presented to Gilly Rushton and Samantha Wheeler.

Gilly Rushton, President Dudley Simpson, Samantha Wheeler (61516240)

Also know as the Paul Harris Fellowship, after the man who started Rotary in Chicago in 1905, it is given to those who are recognised by their club for showing outstanding commitment to Rotary and the community.

Dudley Simpson, president of Stratford Rotary Club, said: “I am delighted to bestow Paul Harris Fellowships on Gilly Rushton and Samantha Wheeler. Both these members are deserving of this honour due to their past and continued support for helping others and spreading the aims of Rotary within our local community.”

Gilly, a former president of the club, and Samantha, who is a junior vice president who will take the helm in 2024, manage many of the club’s events, including Youth Speaks, Peace Pole Projects, Student Debates, Music events, the Shakespeare Marathon and Children of Courage Awards.