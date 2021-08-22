The ward at Shipston’s Ellen Badger Hospital is to close in September leaving patients and staff facing uncertainty about where they will be relocated.

The Herald only found out when we were copied into a letter sent to the Shipston Hospitals League of Friends by SWFT medical director Dr Charles Ashton.

It explained that the Ellen Badger beds would be relocated to the Campion Ward at Leamington, but as that ward itself is closed for six weeks, while its ventilation system is updated, Dr Ashton could not say exactly where patients – and staff – would be relocated in the meantime, just that they “will be cared for in an alternative appropriate setting and we will be working closely with all affected staff to agree short-term redeployment opportunities”.

Dr Ashton gave assurances that the eventual move of the Shipston beds to the Campion Ward was a temporary measure while development of the new Ellen Badger site got under way.

He continued: “The exciting plans to develop the existing Ellen Badger site and re-locate Shipston Medical Centre are progressing well. These new facilities are going to be a fantastic asset to the community of Shipston and the surrounding villages, however a development of this scale does require temporary service changes to facilitate the construction work. As a result of this we have put in place a plan to temporarily re-locate the inpatient ward to Campion Ward at Leamington Spa Hospital for the duration of the development. We anticipate the ward will be ready by mid-November.”

However the Friends remained pessimistic that the proposed redevelopment would be quite the blessing that SWFT was promising.

Friends chair Bryan Stoten countered: “What is ‘exciting’ and ‘fantastic’ about these developments? We would like a firm promise - instead of PR puff- to develop the hospital as shown in SWFT’s planning application to SDC together with a budget and time frame.

“Use of words such as ‘fantastic’ and ‘exciting’ fail to respect our intelligence - especially when the plans SWFT have advertised are dependent on public fundraising. What are SWFT’s plans if they don’t raise such funds ….and how much are they seeking to raise and for what parts of their plans?”