A Wellesbourne pensioner is furious with the way the medical treatment to stop him going blind has been radically changed without warning or clear explanation.

Frank Rietz is one of 1.5m people in the UK who have with macular degeneration, caused by deterioration of the central part of retina. It’s the nation’s biggest cause of sight loss.

In Mr Rietz’s case he has the more damaging form, wet as opposed to dry macular degeneration, and has had injections in the back of his eye every eight weeks for the last ten years to stop the disease getting worse.

Frank Rietz from Wellesbourne is being treated for an eye condition by SWFT. Photo: Mark Williamson

However he was very frustrated when he went to his usual appoint at Stratford Hospital in April to be told they would now only do one eye at a time.