Stratford residents Keith and Tina Hillyard celebrated 50 years of marriage last weekend, renewing their marriage vows at a service at Holy Trinity Church followed by a wonderful afternoon tea celebration at Stratford Oaks Golf Club with over 50 of their close family and friends.

The happy couple met whilst studying at Ewell Technological College back in 1969; they tied the knot on the 25th of September 1971 at All Saints Church in Banstead, Surrey. A few years later, after making their home in Stratford-upon-Avon, they had two daughters Amanda and Rebecca.

Recalling those early days, Tina said: "He was just lovely, really kind, generous and good looking!"

While Keith added: "Apart from her beauty she was thoughtful, and a very good friend."

Keith worked in the fire protection industry throughout his career, with his work often requiring him to travel to far-flung destinations around the world to supervise the installation of fire protection systems; the family spent a couple of years living in Doha, Qatar. Tina worked in education, specialising in supporting children with special needs, and she supported children in many local primary schools and then working for ten years as the SENCO at St Benedict’s School in Alcester before retiring.

Keith and Tina pictured with best man, bridesmaids from 50 years ago (51681864)

The couple have been actively involved with the local community during their life in Stratford. Keith has been a member of the Shakespeare Lions for over 30 years, acting as Lion President in 2007, and responsible for organising many fundraising events that have raised thousands of pounds for local causes. As members of the congregation at Holy Trinity Church, Tina and Keith have provided coffees after services for many years, and Tina is a member of the church’s bereavement support team.

Since retiring, the couple enjoy entertaining (Tina’s cakes and puddings are apparently legendary), travel, walking, gardening, and spending time with their family, which now includes four grandchildren.

When asked what has helped their marriage stay so strong, the couple said: "Patience, working together, thinking of each other, and looking after each other."