BUS company Diamond has been accused of operating a “shambolic service” since taking over routes from Johnsons at the start of the month.

There has been an outcry as the new company struggled to maintain services from Meon Vale to and from Stratford and Chipping Campden this week.

Stories have emerged of children left at bus stops, commuters made late for work and teenagers nearly missing exams.

Meon Vale resident Sian Oliver, 18, told the Herald about her traumatic week after she almost missed her A-level English exam at Chipping Campden School on Monday.

Student Sian Oliver, pictured at the bus stop in Meon Vale on Wednesday with Cllr Manuela Perteghella and kindly resident Sarah Edden who took Sian to Chipping Campden School on the day of her A-Lvel exam after the Diamond Bus failed to turn up. Photo: Mark Williamson

She said: “My English exam was at 1pm and I stayed at home to revise. I left my house at 11am to get the 11.17am to Campden. It got to 11.25am and I stopped a Stratford bus to ask where mine was – but all the driver said was that it was ‘probably delayed’.”

As her mum was at work, Sian had no way of getting to Campden, and she began to panic. She continued: “I was practically crying. Luckily a woman [Sarah Edden] had overheard me speaking to the driver and could see how stressed I was and offered to drive me in.”

Although Sian got to school 40 minutes before her exam she fears that it didn’t go that well.

She said: “I don’t think I performed as well as I could have – I was so stressed and also so angry. I had to try and shift myself out of that headspace when I got in the exam hall and it was so hard to do.”

Her family moved to Meon Vale in 2014 and Sian has been getting the bus since then. “Johnsons were always really reliable, you didn’t even think about it,” said Sian. “Since Diamond have taken over all you hear is complaints. So many people have been left stranded.”

Mickelton mum Millie Obasi was one of those complaining this week, she said: “On Monday the driver wouldn’t let my son on the bus as it was full and then just drove off leaving a handful of kids at the side of the road with no way of getting to school – it’s absolutely shocking.”

Addressing the situation Warwickshire County Council, which subsidises routes and commissions bus companies, said in a statement: “We’re more than aware of several incidents since Diamond Bus took over public bus operations and are working closely with them to attend to these. They appear to have been mainly caused by breakdowns in communication between the bus companies, and certain nuances on services that weren’t passed on or have been missed during the handover period.

“Please be assured that the current situation is transient and that we’re confident that most anomalies have been attended to.”

Diamond had not yet responded directly to the Herald.

Lower Quinton resident Peter Jones was not impressed with the excuses. He said: “The whole thing is a shambles of shambolic proportions.

“My wife waited an hour and 20 minutes on Monday for a bus home from Stratford – that’s bonkers, it’s just not good enough.

“Local people are not buying Diamond’s excuses that it’s a ‘settling in period’, but I guess they have to say something to try and defend the indefensible.

“My wife spends the night worrying if she can get to work on time – that’s no way to live your life.”

Welford-on-Avon district councillor and Lib Dem parliamentary candidate Manuela Perteghella commented: “The lack of service is an insult to local people who are being let down.

"I appreciate there are factors such as staff shortages and training of new drivers and for drivers getting used to routes, but this transition should have been effectively overseen by the local transport authority.

"This period is a sensitive one with children taking important exams, such as A-levels and GCSEs. So it beggars belief that we are in this situation. causing stress and anxiety for many residents,

"We deserve reliable, punctual and regular bus service from Warwickshire County Council."

More trouble continued for Diamond passengers this week after this story was first published in the Herald... Mum Nichola Lambert said her daughter was among 12 schoolchildren stranded at Meon Vale on Thursday morning after the Shipston School filed to show. The 7.45am bus is understood to have eventually turned up nearer 8.30pm.

And later that day, following diversions around the Fosseway following an accident, the Shipston School bus got lost on the way back and arrived in Meon Vale late at 5pm; while the Chipping Campden School bus took a wrong turning and is understood to have suffered a cracked windscreen after attempting to go under a low bridge.