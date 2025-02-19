Passengers forced to leave train following abuse of rail crew on Stratford to Birmingham line

A COUPLE whose day trip to Birmingham ended in confusion after their return trip to Stratford was abruptly terminated at Henley station have blasted train company West Midlands Railway for its slow response to a complaint.

John Scampion wrote the day after his trip with wife Jenny to meet friends for lunch ended with them at Henley station in the dark and not sure what to do next, having got the 15.35 from Snow Hill.

They eventually found their way to Henley High Street and got a bus home.

They were not alone in being asked to leave the train, which then set off empty.

Mr Scampion said he was told by passengers from a different part of the train there had been a dispute over payment of a fare and while not condoning any bad behaviour, he felt the train operator had not given enough consideration to the majority of passengers who were left behind.

He told the Herald: “I’m a great supporter of the service and that’s why I am so disappointed. I wrote to them and they didn’t respond.”

West Midlands Railway said any abuse of staff was unacceptable.

At the time of writing, he is still waiting for a proper answer to his original letter, sent on 14th December, the day after the incident.

That first contact was with the managing director of parent company West Midlands Trains, Ian McConnell.

Mr Scampion wrote: “I am writing to you as chief executive and not to your complaints department nor to the press at this stage because we had witnessed a fundamental breakdown in that customer care in which you pride yourselves in the various vision statements and documents we are invited to read’.

He was emailed by the customer relations team on 21st January and responded on 31st January expressing his continuing frustration: “I really do think you have had long enough to respond on this matter. It is now six weeks since my original letter to the chief executive”.

At the start of this week he contacted the Herald.

A West Midlands Railway spokesperson told the paper: “We have been in contact with Mr Scampion while we have investigated his complaint and will reply in full shortly.

“We are sorry to passengers whose journeys were impacted by the early termination of a service at Henley-in-Arden on 13th December. This was due to a serious instance of verbal abuse against a member of train crew.

“Any passenger whose journey was delayed by 15 minutes or more as a result of this incident is entitled to compensation under our Delay Repay scheme.”

The guard reported himself unfit for work after the verbal abuse, so the service could not go forward with passengers on board.

Under the company’s agreed safe method of operation, a train cannot continue in passenger service without “a fit and competent senior conductor on board”. The role is deemed safety-critical and includes opening and closing train doors, and checking the train is properly accommodated in platforms at stations.

The company confirmed the empty train then returned to Snow Hill to allow a replacement senior conductor to board.

In terms of the original incident, the spokesperson added: “Any passenger who has boarded a train without first buying a ticket is in breach of the conditions of carriage and liable to pay a penalty fare.

“Any abuse of our staff, verbal or physical, is completely unacceptable no matter the circumstances.”

He also confirmed that when a train is cancelled the company makes alternative arrangements, to catch the next available service or if that is not an option or there are subsequent cancellations, a replacement bus will be laid on.

But he recognised: “Due to the rural nature of some parts of our network, providing bus replacement can take some time depending on the availability of local bus operators.

“Where passengers choose to make their own onward travel arrangements (buses/taxis etc), our customer relations team will consider claims for reasonable expenses incurred on a case-by-case basis.”