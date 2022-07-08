Passengers demand reliable bus services for south Warwickshire

EXASPERATED bus passengers have welcomed news that the X20 service is safe, but still face an anxious wait to hear the fate of other bus routes.

And many say they are sick of bus services that are constantly late, or don’t turn up and want to see drastic improvements across the whole network.

Bus in motion on the street. (57855515)

Warwickshire County Council has confirmed that a number of Stratford services, previously operated by Johnson’s, will be transferred from Diamond to Stagecoach from Monday, 25th July. These do not include the X20 service, which runs between Stratford to Coventry via Alcester, Studley and Henley.