STRATFORD railway station’s ticket office remains closed to travellers despite a government U-turn on plans to scrap ticketing officers across the country.

After public pressure and protest had won the day, it looked like the office at Stratford’s town centre railway station would once again open, but that has not been the case. In fact, the facility has been closed for months leaving angry passengers with one simple question: when will it be open again?

The Lib Dem parliamentary candidate for Stratford, Dr Manuela Perteghella, outside the closed ticket office at Stratford railway station.

In addition to the closed ticket office, the accessible toilets have been temporarily closed and, despite reassurances from West Midlands Railway, there doesn’t appear to be platform staff around to deal with travel enquiries.