PASHLEY, the Stratford bicycle maker with a world-wide reputation for handmade quality, is about to display its prowess as a pioneer in the field of green technology by revolutionising the delivery of goods in towns and cities.

The company – founded in Birmingham in 1926 before moving to Stratford in the early sixties – has started full production of an electric cargo tricycle known as Alecs (Articulated, Lightweight, Electric, Cargo Solution).

The vehicle is designed to carry 110kg securely at 25kph (15mph) and has a patented tilting front section that means it rides like a bicycle but has the stability of a tricycle. It’s set to change the face of last-mile delivery in areas where vans and trucks are no longer allowed.