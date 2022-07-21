Party at Alscot Park celebrates 25 years of Shipston Home Nursing

A PARTY in the beautiful grounds of Alscot Park at Atherstone-on-Stour helped mark Shipston Home Nursing’s 25th anniversary on Sunday (17th July).
Around 600 people enjoyed the entertainment – and the sunshine – with a classic car show, car boot sale, a silent auction and even two camels while Stratford Rugby Club provided some sports to try – and plenty of water.
There was also the opportunity to explore Alscot Park’s private gardens, which were available to view for two hours and are not normally open to the public.
However, the heat did see the cancellation of the planned dog show.
Head of community fundraising at Shipston Home Nursing, Rebecca Mawle, said: “The Party in the Park was hugely successful and the entertainment for the children was beautifully done. Just an enormous thanks to Emma and Andrew Holman-West whose park we totally invaded.”
As well as entertainment, there were plenty of food and drink options, including afternoon teas, cocktails, pizza and a barbecue.
A 25th anniversary cake, baked by Meg Rivers and decorated by Victoria Onions, was cut at 4pm by Emma and Rebecca.
The event raised £6,300 which will help support the charity’s work providing free nursing care to adults with life-limiting illnesses.