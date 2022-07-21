Party at Alscot Park celebrates 25 years of Shipston Home Nursing

A PARTY in the beautiful grounds of Alscot Park at Atherstone-on-Stour helped mark Shipston Home Nursing’s 25th anniversary on Sunday (17th July).

Around 600 people enjoyed the entertainment – and the sunshine – with a classic car show, car boot sale, a silent auction and even two camels while Stratford Rugby Club provided some sports to try – and plenty of water.

Busy in the tea tent at the Shipston Home Nursing Party in the Park on Sunday were volunteers Pauline Rees, Lindsey Yarrow, Alison Flude, Hannah Lee, Nicola Brophy and Charlotte Ackland. Photo: Mark Williamson. (58060782)

There was also the opportunity to explore Alscot Park’s private gardens, which were available to view for two hours and are not normally open to the public.

However, the heat did see the cancellation of the planned dog show.

Head of community fundraising at Shipston Home Nursing, Rebecca Mawle, said: “The Party in the Park was hugely successful and the entertainment for the children was beautifully done. Just an enormous thanks to Emma and Andrew Holman-West whose park we totally invaded.”

As well as entertainment, there were plenty of food and drink options, including afternoon teas, cocktails, pizza and a barbecue.

Helen Lobb-Jones displayed her 1940 MG TC sports car at the Shipston Home Nursing Party in the Park on Sunday. The car was bought by her father Monte Lobb in South Africa in 1973 and has remained with the family ever since. Helen was particularly keen on supporting the event in recognition of the care Shipston Home Nursing gave her mother Denise before she past away in 2010. Photo: Mark Williamson. (58060778)

A 25th anniversary cake, baked by Meg Rivers and decorated by Victoria Onions, was cut at 4pm by Emma and Rebecca.

The event raised £6,300 which will help support the charity’s work providing free nursing care to adults with life-limiting illnesses.

To find out more about Shipston Home Nursing, visit www.shipstonhomenursing.co.uk.

Jospehâs Amazing Camelâs from Idlecote displayed Bertie and Baxter at the Shipston Home Nursing Party in the Park on Sunday where handler Ryan MacGinley was pictured introducing the pair to Robin Worrall, aged four, Ned Worrall, seven, Jude Falshaw, seven, Emily Falshaw, four, and Isla Falshaw, two. Photo: Mark Williamson. (58060741)

Shipston Home Nursingâs Head of Community Fundraising Rebecca Mawle, left, and Alscot Park owner Emma Holman-West welcomed visitors to the Party in the Park celebrating the charityâs 25th birthday at Alscot on Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (58060739)

Classic and vintage cars were displayed in the shade at the Shipston Home Nursing Party in the Park. Photo: Mark Williamson. (58060740)

Enjoying a much needed ice cream at the Shipston Home Nursing Party in the Park on Sunday were volunteers Chanelle Larner Amylee Cook. Photo: Mark Williamson. (58060742)