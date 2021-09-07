The man presumed to have died in the fire at Leeson Polyurethanes on 27th August has been named as David Boswell, 52, from Leamington Spa.

David was working at the factory on the day of the fire and has not been seen since.

A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: “For safety reasons, investigators have been unable to access and search the scene and hopes of finding David safe and well have faded. Sadly, it is now presumed that David lost his life in the fire.”

David’s family, friends and colleagues have paid tribute, describing him as kind, helpful and an inspiration to others who always put a smile on the face of everyone he met.

Tributes paid to David Boswell following Leamington fire. (51005203)

David’s parents, Christine and John Boswell said: “We have lost a dearly loved son who was kind, helpful and will be sorely missed.”

Carol Fureed, David’s partner said: “It is with great sadness to announce the loss of my soulmate of 26 years. Dave used to brighten anyone that was feeling down with his jokes. He always knew how to have a good laugh. He had a heart of gold and lived for his family, friends and his passion for fishing. Hope you catch the big one in heaven Dave, until we meet again, love you forever.”

Detective Superintendent, Jon Marsden, from Warwickshire Police said: “We appreciate how hard this is for David’s family and friends, and our thoughts remain with them. They continue to be supported and updated by specially trained officers.

“Due to unstable chemicals and several hotspots in the building, until now it has been unsafe for search teams to enter the site. The fire brigade has worked extremely hard to resolve these problems and I can confirm that as of 6th September the site has been handed over to police.

"We will be working with structural engineers and demolition experts to ensure the building is safe to enter, allowing us to commence our search. Unfortunately, this is still likely to take some time but it is important we ensure the safety of the search and investigation teams before they enter the site.

“We would ask that the privacy of David’s family is respected at this very difficult time.”