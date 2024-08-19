A ‘parking war’ is brewing in Stratford as residents fight for precious space on residential streets to park their vehicles.

Warwickshire County Council are currently consulting on its plans to merge S2 and S4 parking zones in the town that lie north of Guild Street principally in an attempt to sort overcrowding in S2.

The attempt to fix problems in S2 has the potential to cause further misery for drivers in S4 – which covers Tyler Street, John Street, and Payton Street.