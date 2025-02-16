Parishes fear impact and extra duties over plans to have unitary authority for Warwickshire

A DECISION about reorganising Warwickshire’s county and district councils has been delayed but not gone away – and many smaller communities in the Stratford area were said to be scared by what’s afoot, when the issue was put in the spotlight this week.

Whichever version of a unitary authority is approved, an extraordinary meeting of the district council on Monday heard how the parish and town councils that will not be swept up into the new authority, need to be supported and have their voices heard.

At the heart of the meeting was a debate on a motion calling on the district council to work with all councillors and councils across Warwickshire to find the best way forward for residents in achieving the Labour government’s wish to see unitary councils established across the country.

Warwickshire county map divided in districts. Image: istock/LuisrftcAdriana Ferraz

Speaking as chair of the Stratford district meeting for the parish and town councils, Bidford parish clerk Elisabeth Uggerloese delivered a frank assessment of the challenges if the development of bigger and more remote unitary authorities leads to greater expectations – and responsibilities – on the bodies she represents.

“This is a big change for local government, with opportunities and challenges, especially for this district, which is very rural, with a few larger settlements that may have the resources to meet the challenges, but a larger number of smaller parish councils and meetings, which will probably feel scared when looking at the new landscape of local government,” she said.

“Some have already raised concerns about what this will mean, more responsibility and obligations on local councils, volunteer councillors, with no accompanying finance to meet them.

“Councils are already finding it difficult to recruit councillors. Increasing their responsibilities will not make this any easier,” she added.

And she urged those gathered for the meeting to recognise the role the district council had to play as the process gathers momentum.

“I strongly believe that good two-way communications between you, the district council, and all the local councils, including parish meetings, within the district is essential. No council should be either too large or too small. They all count. Some will have the resources and become proactive.

“But the majority are small councils, with small precepts, and they need all the support they can get to ensure that, when the day comes, they are ready. One of the scariest things for both you and us is the uncertainty the future has for our sector.

“What will the change bring? How can we control it so that it becomes the best we can expect? As many of you know, I have always been a strong supporter of partnership, of working together to bring a better outcome. And this is no different.

“We need to work together to ensure the best future for our sector and for our local communities. To this end, may I suggest SDC nominates an experienced officer or officers who can dedicate their time to being there for local councils, answer their questions, listen to their concerns, help them realise what they can do for their local communities and how this can be done.

“Reassure them that nothing will be imposed on them, but at the same time, help them to realise what benefits can be obtained if they’re open to suggestions.

“In short, help them to make them the best they can be so they can face the future landscape, which it would appear is inevitable.”

The district council group leaders were then invited to ask questions.

To Green group leader Cllr Dave Passingham (Shipston South), who asked whether she had heard of any benefits for parish councils from unitary authorities or any particular combination of them, she added: “I have got colleagues who are clerks in the unitary and some of them say yes, there are advantages.

“Obviously, with more responsibility means that you also have more freedom in a way. But Warwickshire and especially Stratford is very rural and that is the biggest problem, because a lot of the clerks that I know come from big areas, so it makes it easier for them.

“But we’ve got lots of little villages and, as I said, it’s a fait accompli. We’re going to have to do it. So, the best we can do is work together to ensure that we can.”