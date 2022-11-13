A PARISH council has joined the push to a greener world by declaring a climate emergency.

Beaudesert and Henley Parish Council, with support from a working party, will now formulate an action plan, creating within six months ambitious targets for carbon reduction.

Cllr Bryn Turner put forward the motion, which was passed by councillors at a meeting on Monday, as well as suggesting Warwickshire County Council’s own green targets need further scrutiny. Cllr Turner will chair the working group and wants to work with residents, businesses and climate groups over the coming months. He is appealing for people to get in touch, via the parish clerk, with their ideas. He hopes to hold the first meeting before the end of the year.