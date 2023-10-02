Home   News   Article

Warwickshire parents start to get money back after Green Bus Company scraps school services.

By Gill Oliver
Published: 13:06, 02 October 2023
 | Updated: 14:47, 02 October 2023

FRUSTRATED parents are still waiting for their money back, after a school bus company left them in the lurch.

Hundreds of parents and children were sent into a spin after The Green Bus Company axed crucial services a week before the start of term.

A letter to parents on Saturday 26th August promised a full refund but more than four weeks later, many are still out of pocket.

