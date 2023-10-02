Warwickshire parents start to get money back after Green Bus Company scraps school services.
Published: 13:06, 02 October 2023
| Updated: 14:47, 02 October 2023
FRUSTRATED parents are still waiting for their money back, after a school bus company left them in the lurch.
Hundreds of parents and children were sent into a spin after The Green Bus Company axed crucial services a week before the start of term.
A letter to parents on Saturday 26th August promised a full refund but more than four weeks later, many are still out of pocket.