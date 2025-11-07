Parents stage Warwickshire protest after seeing SEND children let down by local authorities

A DEMONSTRATION to highlight cases where children with special educational needs and disabilities have been let down by local authorities took place outside Shire Hall on Monday (3rd November).

The Every Pair Tells a Story movement, organised by The SEND Sanctuary UK in partnership with Let Us Learn Too and Let’s Make a Difference, saw pairs of shoes displayed outside council buildings across the country.

Outside Shire Hall in Warwick, 54 pairs of shoes were displayed by families of those children let down by the SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) system. On each pair there was a note with that child’s story written on it.

Shoes were placed on the pavement outside Shire Hall in Warwick on Monday morning as part of the The Every Pair Tells A Story campaign organised by The SEND Sanctuary UK. Photo: Mark Williamson

The demonstration was to create visual awareness so that different councils countrywide can see how many children, individuals and families are affected by things like the budget cuts and not enough specialist school places.

Teresa Farley, a volunteer SEND Sanctuary UK hub leader in Warwickshire for the day of the demonstration, said: “I think it was a good turnout for a Monday morning. People came and went, a few people stayed around for a little while and shared their stories.”

Teresa added: “As parents, we need to be considered and heard before any decisions are made about our children.

“Everyone has a different story and different needs. They need to be met on a one-to-one basis, there can’t just be a blanket solution.”

Teresa also said that Nigel Minns, executive director for children and young people and Ross Caws, head of SEND and inclusion, both for Warwickshire County Council, came out to look at the demonstration whilst the shoes were on display.