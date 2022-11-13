THE parents of 11-year-old Annabel Greenhalgh have launched a fundraising campaign in her memory after she died suddenly last month.

Annabel, a Year 7 pupil at Alcester Grammar School, died on Friday, 14th October leaving family, friends and the school community in shock.

Her parents, Josie and Craig Greenhalgh from Bishop’s Tachbrook, have described their devastation following the death of an “incredible daughter”, who was their only child.

Annabel Greenhalgh (60618487)

They have set up a JustGiving page to support two charities.

They said: “The magnitude of our shock, grief and complete emptiness is truly unimaginable. Annabel was the centre of our universe. Our hearts are broken.

“We are so incredibly proud of Annabel. She was an inspiration to all. She had a beautiful, kind soul. She was gentle, phenomenally bright, fun and always inclusive of everyone.

“We would like to raise money for two very special charities in Annabel's memory: Birmingham Children's Hospital and The Fluency Trust.”

They explained that Annabel had spent a considerable amount of time at Birmingham Children's Hospital, when she was born in 2011 and again in 2016.

“We are eternally grateful for the amazing care she received and would like to raise money for the hospital in her memory,” they said.

“In addition, we would also like to raise money for The Fluency Trust. Annabel started to stammer during lockdown and had been having regular speech therapy. She was fortunate to secure a place on The Fluency Trust residential course in the summer of this year.

“The Fluency Trust is a small charity that runs highly specialist residential courses for young people that stammer. The courses are unique in combining intensive speech therapy with outdoor pursuits.

“The combination of challenging activities and intensive therapy is highly effective in developing confidence and the ability to manage stammering positively.

“The residential course had a profound effect on Annabel's confidence and fluency. She had returned from the course self-assured with an inner strength.

“I know she would love to be able to enable another young person to have the same experience as her and would be proud to support this incredible charity.”

So far, the campaign has raised just under £4,000.

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/team/annabelgreenhalgh.