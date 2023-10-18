A FARMING couple have picked up a national award for shining a light on mental health after losing their son to suicide.

Lynda and Andy Eadon from Napton were named as the NFU’s 2023 Farming Champions of the Year at the Farmers Weekly awards last Thursday (5th October).

Since losing their son Len to suicide on New Year’s Day in 2022, the couple have dedicated their time to raising awareness and support for rural mental health. Through their campaign Len’s Light they have raised more than £160,000 for the Farming Community Network, Farm Safety Foundation and Papyrus charities.