Parents and pupils fight for future of Warwickshire school marked for closure

A MASSIVE campaign to save a south Warwickshire village school from closing has been launched less than three weeks after it was scheduled for the chop.

Ferocious opposition to the proposed closure of Great Alne Primary School near Alcester has been gathering pace this week as the local MP, local councillors and former teachers at the school have joined parents in a full-blooded condemnation of the plan.

On 31st October Warwickshire County Council announced that the school – which has a history dating back nearly 200 years – was earmarked for closure because the number of pupils there had plunged to only 21. Since that announcement it has fallen even further - to 16 – a small fraction of its capacity of 100-plus.

The council has embarked on a consultation process that ends on 12th December. If the closure plan goes ahead the school will officially shut down by 31st August next year.

But campaigners are so determined to get the decision reversed that they’ve started an online petition and opened a page on Facebook for opponents to express their views, encouraging people to take part in the consultation now under way.

Stratford MP Manuela Perteghella this week told the protestors she would raise the issue in Parliament and suggested they put their case at the next full meeting of Stratford District Council on 8th December.

And Warwickshire county councillor James Norris (Lib Dem, Alcester) told the Herald he would be raising the issue with Cllr George Finch, the council’s Reform UK leader, at the forthcoming meeting of the authority’s oversight and scrutiny committee.

The children made their message very clear as demonstrators on Tuesday gathered outside Great Alne Primary School which is under the threat of closure. Photo: Mark Williamson

One of the key campaigners is Mariah Clarke, who has a four-year-old daughter at the school. Ms Clarke has spent the past week co-ordinating opposition to the closure and she and the other critics of the proposal have been given a big boost by a letter to the school from Sir Martyn Oliver, chief inspector of education at Ofsted, the schools watchdog.

Sir Martyn’s letter, addressed to the school’s head teacher Louise Williams, and dated as recently as 10th November, says: “I am writing to congratulate you and your team on your recent inspection outcome, which saw Great Alne Primary School come out of special measures.

“It is clear from the inspection report that the progress your school has made is the result of hard work and commitment on the part of many people. It is really encouraging that everyone at your school has focused on improving outcomes for all pupils since the last inspection.

“I hope that you and your team are celebrating the improvements you have made. I wish you success in your continuing drive for further improvements in the months and years ahead.”

The irony of the county council’s decision to close the school so shortly after a good Ofsted report and only days before Sir Martyn’s letter of praise is not lost on campaigners like Ms Clarke.

Phoebe Sanders, aged one, mother Claire Moulson was hoping her daughter would attend Great Alne Primary School in the future. Photo: Mark Williamson

In a post on Facebook she accuses the council, as the local education authority, of acting “unfairly” in launching the consultation for potential closure of the school.

She said the decision had come at a time when the school had only just received “the amazing news” that its most recent Ofsted report had improved, “which was really positive and proud news for the school”.

Ms Clarke asked: “Why would the L.A. [local authority] sabotage the school in this way - after continually making out that they would do everything that they could to support the school and time after time reassured staff and parents that closure was absolutely not going to be considered at this stage?”

She questioned whether there was a “hidden agenda” and said parents and new staff - who helped to turn the school round in the past six months – were “devastated” by the decision.

Ms Clarke’s fury over the closure proposal has been echoed across the board over the past few days, with the local MP among those loudly declaring their disgust at the idea.

In a message to campaigners Ms Perteghella writes: “As your Member of Parliament, and on behalf of this wonderful village school, I wanted to let you know that I will be supporting you to ensure that Great Alne Primary remains open.”

She adds: “Great Alne Primary School has an important role in the life of the village. Its current low pupil numbers do not reflect its long-term potential nor the vital role it has historically played within the community.

“The school’s recent improvement in Ofsted grading further demonstrates that very good progress is being made.”

On Tuesday demonstrators gathered outside Great Alne Primary School which is under the threat of closure. Photo: Mark Williamson

Ms Perteghella, who says she’s also “deeply concerned” about the decision in the light of planned changes to the home-to-school transport policy, declares: “Village schools like Great Alne Primary are the beating heart of the community in rural areas.

“They support families, create and strengthen community cohesion, and contribute immensely to the social and cultural fabric of the village. This is a short-sighted move from Warwickshire County Council, when our area is earmarked to provide thousands of homes per year.

“We must therefore fight to keep Great Alne Primary open, as once a school closes, it is difficult to get it back.”

One of the many people who’ve contacted the Herald this week to voice their concerns is Steve Blackman, who was head teacher at the school for nearly ten years from 1995.

He said: “When I was appointed, there were 79 pupils on roll, and at the time the school was again in a vulnerable position. I was appointed as a ‘teaching head’, and after a few months I realised that it was impossible to do the headship role and the virtually full-time teaching role simultaneously.

“The only solution was to throw everything into growing the numbers on the roll. Through hard work and lots of exciting initiatives we achieved this, and when I left to take on the headship of a larger school, the number on the roll at Great Alne was 124.”

After listing a string of measures he and his colleagues introduced to enhance life at the school – including boosting the music profile; increasing the place of books, with visiting authors and poets; developing sports with visiting stars such as Linford Christie; annual themed festivals and increased participation in village life – Mr Blackman said: “In my opinion Great Alne Primary has possibly been subject to a sort of ‘managed decline’ in recent years, not on the part of the of the school, the staff or the school community, but by the lack of real support from the local authority.”

He added: “It’s clear that the L.A. believes it has tried to support the school, through additional funding and by trying to enhance the school management, but what is really needed is a management team with a real stake in the development and growth of the school within the community of the village.”

Catherine Brereton, who lives in Great Alne, has worked at the school and whose three children all went to the school, told the Herald she believed it should stay open. “I feel that the school has not been given enough time and enough support to turn round after a difficult period,” she said.

“If the appropriate L.A. support was given, and with good management, then the Ofsted grading would continue to improve, along with the school’s reputation, and numbers would grow.”

Juliet Allen said: “I myself went to the school and have great memories of my years there. I have just looked around the school for a potential place for my nearly four-year-old for September 2026.

“I was impressed by the school and it is one I’m going to put on the choices for my daughter to go to. It will be devastating to see this school close. How could anyone think it’s a good idea?”

She added: “I’ve been to two of the schools in surrounding areas that are over the capacity, way too big for reception classes and one with 60 children in one big classroom! These smaller schools need support. With all the houses that are being built, these schools are going to be needed.”

Lin Page, a volunteer at the school’s eco club, told the Herald it had been “an absolute joy” to see how engaged the children had been with regard to improving areas of the school grounds to benefit wildlife, and added: “It would be a travesty if all this positive energy were to be lost if the school were to be closed.”

Kathrin Foster, whose three children went to the school, said: “We were there when Ofsted put the school into special measures. The day-to-day experience of the children and parents was not reflected in that report. Children found it a happy place learn and as a parent I felt my child was in good hands and made very good progress.” She said the school was needed and would “grow again”.

Julie Gardner, who lives in Great Alne and had two children who attended the school and is a former chair of the parent teachers’ association (PTA), said the school should be a central hub for the village. With all the proposed houses being built in the area where would the children go to school if this one closed?

Louise Watt, another former chair of the PTA, told the Herald: “Having lived in the village for 20 years I can testify how important the school is as a central hub of our local community.”

She added: “With an expected growth in the local population, it seems very short-sighted to be closing the school when it will be a much-needed facility for families moving into the village. Who will buy the houses if there is no local school to attend?”

Stratford district councillor Tom Ballinger (Lib Dem, Alcester West), told the Herald he believed the closure decision was unfairly timed, and added: “Great Alne Primary School is improving, it is needed and it deserves the opportunity to continue serving its community.”

A spokesperson for Warwickshire County Council told the Herald that “informal consultation” on the proposed closure would continue until Friday 12th December and be followed by “a formal consultation”.

The spokesperson said: “It is important to note that no decision on the closure has been made and no closure would take place before the end of the current academic year.”

They added: “The council and the school are working closely with the whole school community and if closure is the final outcome families will be supported to obtain places for their children at other infant and primary schools.”