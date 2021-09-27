Everyone knows that parents can mortify their children in a variety of embarrassing ways, but one hapless parent proved themselves top of the class on Sunday when they dropped their child off at the start of term at Warwick University...

The scene at Warwick Uni on Sunday (51628150)

Describing the incident Warwickshire traffic police said: "Yesterday we attended a collision at the University of Warwick. Probably one of the more embarrassing ways to drop your child off for their first day of university by literally driving in to their halls of residence. There were no injuries as a result of the collision."