Paramedic attacked in Southam

A paramedic reported being punched to the face as he attempted to provide treatment to a woman following an altercation at a property in Oak Close, Southam, in the early hours of this morning (Friday).

Fortunately, the paramedic only suffered minor injuries.

A 37-year-old man from Southam was arrested on suspicion of assaulting the woman and assaulting the paramedic. He remains in custody.

