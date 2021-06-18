Home   News   Article

Paramedic attacked in Southam

By Gill Sutherland
-
Published: 09:53, 18 June 2021
 | Updated: 09:54, 18 June 2021

A paramedic reported being punched to the face as he attempted to provide treatment to a woman following an altercation at a property in Oak Close, Southam, in the early hours of this morning (Friday).

Fortunately, the paramedic only suffered minor injuries.

A 37-year-old man from Southam was arrested on suspicion of assaulting the woman and assaulting the paramedic. He remains in custody.

