The effects of the pandemic on children’s wellbeing has been described as a ‘crisis on top of a crisis’.

Following the Herald’s recent news feature looking at the issue, Michelle Rudd, who is specialist mental health head of service for children and young people at Coventry & Warwickshire NHS PT’s Rise service, talked about the situation locally.

“We are seeing a big rise in eating disorders in particular,” said Michelle of the toll of the pandemic on young people’s mental health in the past 16 months.

“We’ve been doing a lot of work with our GPs and schools to recognise the need to address this. Referrals to us are increasing again compared with pre-pandemic starter level.”

Although statistics indicate a rise in mental health problems, Michelle says they are only beginning to understand the long-term consequences.

“We are trying to understand the impact that isolation has caused: just simply not being able to see friends. For example, children moving from Year 6 to Year 7 have missed out on what is a rite of passage: moving to secondary school with your peers, being given more responsibility – that all went and has caused a big impact.

Michelle Rudd (49439964)

“We’ve seen an increase in complex needs and young people’s ability to manage their emotions has become more difficult because there has not been the usual support and structures that would normally be in place to deal with negative thoughts and emotions,” she said. “Such as going out with friends.

“It’s a challenge to rebuild that resilience without the community and social constructs in place.”

Another difficulty mental health services have faced is that the message from government and the NHS has been to stay away from seeking help for non-urgent health problems during the pandemic.

Michelle explained: “We’ve worked really hard to make sure that our front door is always open. We were saying ‘don’t stay away, we want you to keep telling us how you’re thinking and feeling’.

Mental health is an increasing cause of concern for young people during the pandemic. (49565245)

“We have something called the Navigation Hub which is a team of clinicians and specialist admin who process any referrals or any concerns from professionals, and they are on the phones Monday to Friday 8am-6pm to make sure we support that.”

As well as offering support on digital platforms, Michelle says the team has been keen to still see people face-to-face through the pandemic.

“We’ve quickly moved with technology and we have a very blended approach,” she said.

“Obviously we’re bound by the NHS guidance and everything has involved PPE, but we still see young people in the clinic in person if it’s needed. For example if a young person has eating difficulties we may need to see that person weigh them to understand what their needs are.

“The other side of what we’re doing is the work via digital platforms, so we use an NHS driven app called ThinkNinja which is designed for ten- to 18-year-olds.”

Self-harm rates in Warwickshire are about a third higher compared to the UK average. When asked if this had gotten worse following the pandemic, Michelle said: “Certainly, more young people are using self-harming behaviours to manage their emotions, especially children in crisis. That’s been a really sad reflection of what we’ve seen in young people.” We work really closely with our colleagues in social care and paediatric care to make sure we have that wrap around, and that it’s a whole combined effort.”

If Michelle had a magic wand, she would make sure that as a starting point to better mental health that the conversation remains ongoing.

“The recovery for us all, for both children and adults, is one that we have to do together. That coming together and recognising that it’s OK to not be OK starts the conversation and the journey,” she said.

“Whether you’re a parent or a schoolteacher or a GP, we all have to get that message over. Hopefully then young people can realise that it’s OK to need help, and that they can talk about their feelings.” We’re all going through the recovery of the pandemic and impact. That would be my wish that everyone knew that, and that there is more work at the beginning of the end.

“I would love to see things come back like youth workers and play schemes and all that stuff where young people can connect again and that we can normalise socialising.”

Emphasising the importance of talking, Michelle’s advice to young people is to just talk.

“My message to any young person is talk to somebody they can trust, an adult they can trust, and tell them even if they don’t understand what they are feeling that something feels wrong,” she added.

“The person they talk to can help them understand what they are going through and what to do next.”

“My message to parents and adults is if they are worried is that we have a developed a 24-hour crisis line for children and young people when we started the pandemic. It is staffed by clinicians who understand children and young people. Reassure that young person that you’re on the journey together and it’s OK not to be OK and we can sort it out.”

Find help at cwrise.com or call the Navigation Hub on 0300 200 2021.

MORE STORIES:

Warwickshire self-harm rates in young people spike as post-pandemic mental health crisis hits

Mental health services in Coventry and Warwickshire given £11.9m boost

Warnings over mental health crisis not helpful say headteachers