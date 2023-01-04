TWO men charged with the murder of a Stratford Town Football Club player have been told they will stand trial in July.

(61574871)

Cody Fisher, 23, from Studley, was stabbed to death on the dancefloor of The Crane nightclub in Digbeth on Boxing Day.

Kami Carpenter, 21, and Remy Gordon, 22, both from Birmingham, appeared at Birmingham Crown Court today (Wednesday).

They were remanded in custody until 17th March when they will enter a plea.

A four-week trial has provisionally been set for 3rd July.

Carpenter, of no fixed address, and Gordon, of Cofton Park Drive, Birmingham, had appeared at the court on Monday for a four-minute hearing in front of two magistrates.

Carpenter and Gordon confirmed their details and pleaded not guilty to the linked charge of affray.