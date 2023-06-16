A PAINTING of south Warwickshire countryside by artist Melissa Mailer-Yates is being sold to raise funds for St Mary and All Saints, Haselor.

The artwork, This Hallowed Earth, is the countryside view from a field next to the Grade II* listed building at Haselor Hill.

Melissa, who lives in Haselor, has work hanging all over the world, from public venues to royal palaces and celebrity homes. She told the Herald: “I went for a walk with my partner in late August as the sun was going down and saw all these sheep had this lovely highlight around them from the light behind. I thought that it was just so extraordinary and so the scene just had to go onto canvas.”